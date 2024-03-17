Parties must abide by Election Commission’s instructions

March 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, emphasised the significance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. “Political parties must rigorously adhere to the directives outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he stated.

During a meeting held at D. Devaraj Urs Hall in Zilla Panchayat yesterday, he presented a set of guidelines to representatives from various political parties, aimed at sensitising them on election-related regulations and Acts.

Dr. Rajendra stressed the imperative nature of complying with the Election Commission’s instructions, which include removal of wall writings, posters, banners and cut-outs belonging to political parties from both private properties and public spaces such as railway stations, bus stands, roadsides and other places to avoid violating the poll code.

He highlighted the necessity of obtaining permission to organise political gatherings, with permissions facilitated through Suvidha App for campaign meetings. Additionally, he emphasised the exclusion of children from campaigning.

Furthermore, Dr. Rajendra underscored the mandatory requirement for political parties or candidates to seek permission from the district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before publishing any advertisements in newspapers, visual media, cable TV, and social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and others.

The meeting was attended by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) P. Shivaraju.