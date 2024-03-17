Poll code kicks in Papers needed for cash over Rs. 50,000

March 17, 2024

50 flying squads, 42 static surveillance teams, 23 video surveillance teams, 12 video viewing teams to keep vigil

Mysore/Mysuru: District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra asked people and traders to possess valid documents if they were carrying cash above Rs. 50,000 and gift articles more than Rs. 10,000

Addressing media persons at D. Devaraj Urs Hall in Zilla Panchayat on Saturday, he said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into effect in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and asked people, traders and business people to carry valid documents while travelling with excess cash.

He said that static surveillance teams, flying squads and the Police will initiate action in various parts of the Constituency. He appealed to the public not to carry more than Rs. 50,000 cash and gift more than Rs. 10,000.

He said: “Documents are unnecessary if the public are carrying cash less than Rs. 50,000 and gift items worth less than Rs. 10,000. If the cash or gifts are of higher value, then people may need to produce valid documents to explain the source of the money.”

If substantiating documents are provided to demonstrate that the cash is unrelated to election activities, the seized amount will be released subsequently. However, failure to provide such documentation will lead to the initiation of appropriate actions against the carriers.

A dedicated team has been assigned to monitor online monetary transactions and a committee comprising the Lead Bank Manager and all bank managers has been established to oversee this matter, he added.

Efforts will be made to ensure that tourism remains unaffected, and situations will be managed to minimise inconvenience to tourists. Nevertheless, managing the check-post at Kalasthavadi on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway presents a challenge, which may result in minor inconvenience to the public. Cooperation from all stakeholders is essential in addressing this issue, the DC said.

No water for a political edge

“The Department of Excise will maintain a vigilant stand on the sale of liquor and appropriate action will be swiftly taken in the event of any lapses,” he stated. Additionally, a dedicated cell has been established to monitor social media activities, he added.

Addressing concerns regarding the drinking water crisis, proactive measures have been implemented to ensure that this issue is not exploited for political advantage. Water will be supplied through tankers to mitigate the crisis.

Any instances of negligence will be met with stringent action against both suppliers and officers responsible for addressing the crisis. Consequently, officials such as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO, and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) are not directly involved in election-related duties, Dr. Rajendra said.

Reflecting on previous Lok Sabha polls, where the voter turnout stood at 70.39 percent, the goal for the upcoming election is to surpass this figure, aiming for a turnout of 75 percent or higher. While there are no provisions for new projects, all ongoing projects will continue unabated, DC Rajendra emphasised.

Dr. Rajendra said that 241 sector officers have been appointed and have been distributed to all Assembly Constituencies. In addition, 50 flying squads (three shifts), 42 static surveillance teams (three shifts), 23 video surveillance teams, 12 video viewing teams, 11 election expenditure teams and 15 assistant expenditure observers have been appointed for the smooth conduct of the elections.

In addition, special cells have been created such as the District Model Code of Conduct Cell, District Expenditure Monitoring Cell, District Expenditure Monitoring Committee, District Media Certification and Media Monitoring Committee, District Media Pre-Certification Scrutiny Cell, District Media Scrutiny Cell, District Complaint Monitoring Cell and District Grievance Committee.

Police security, checking

Under the jurisdiction of the City Police Commissionerate, there are a total of 167 polling stations spanning across Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituencies, with an additional eight polling booths falling within Varuna Assembly Constituency. Among the total 971 booths, 220 have been designated as critical.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh outlined the election preparedness measures, indicating the establishment of 14 check-posts, including four within the city limits.

Furthermore, 13 flying squads have been deployed. Notably, 583 out of the total 732 rowdy sheeters have been bound over, with 69 currently incarcerated. Efforts have been made to collect 1,077 firearms, except in cases deemed unavoidable, pending scrutiny by the relevant committee.

To bolster security arrangements, requisitions have been placed for six platoons each of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Additionally, a contingent of paramilitary personnel has already arrived in the city.

Meanwhile, SP Seema Latkar reported that within District Police limits, a total of 1,944 Polling Stations are operational, with 305 identified as critical. The deployment of 29 check-posts has been implemented, including one at Bavali in H.D. Kote, situated on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Notably, 48 individuals with notorious backgrounds have been identified, with action taken against 44 of them. Among the 1,154 rowdy sheeters, 798 have been apprehended. Additionally, efforts have been made to seize 562 firearms out of the total 1,664 recorded.