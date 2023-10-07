Explosives detecting dog Lyka passes away

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Lyka, the 9-year-old female Labrador and an expert in detecting explosives at the District Dog Squad, passed away yesterday.

Born on May 10, 2014, Lyka was a three-time Range-Level medal winner and had attended 275 duties. She had also performed duties during the visit of the President and Prime Minister of India, IPL matches and international cricket matches.

Lyka was handled by Handlers M. Satish and Manikanta.

Last rites were held at the District Dog Squad Kennel, behind Police Bhavan yesterday afternoon during which Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Dog Squad In-charge officer Kodigeppa and staff paid their last respects to Lyka.