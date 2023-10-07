Explosives detecting dog Lyka passes away
News

Explosives detecting dog Lyka passes away

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Lyka, the 9-year-old female Labrador and an expert in detecting explosives at the District Dog Squad, passed away yesterday.

Born on May 10, 2014, Lyka was a three-time Range-Level medal winner and had attended 275 duties. She had also performed duties during the visit of the President and Prime Minister of India, IPL matches and international cricket matches.

Lyka was handled by Handlers M. Satish and Manikanta.

Last rites were held at the District Dog Squad Kennel, behind Police Bhavan yesterday afternoon during which Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Dog Squad In-charge officer Kodigeppa and staff paid their last respects to Lyka. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching