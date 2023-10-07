Pramoda Devi to inaugurate Srirangapatna Dasara on Oct. 16

October 7, 2023

Mandya: District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvaraswamy said that member of Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate the three-day Srirangapatna Dasara on Oct.16 at 3 pm.

Speaking to newsmen at Zilla Panchayat’s Cauvery auditorium after releasing the logo of Dasara-2023 on Thursday, he said many cultural programmes which depict the tradition of the State will be organised during the three days. Earlier, Srirangapatna Dasara used to be inaugurated by people’s representatives, writers and progressive thinkers and this time a member of Royal family will inaugurate, he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Saurabh Kumar, who spoke to Star of Mysore said that the organisers of Srirangapatna Dasara have asked for three elephants. Elephants Mahendra, Varalakshmi and Vijaya will be participating in Srirangapatna Dasara this time.

A letter has been written to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) seeking permission in this regard, he said adding that the elephants will be provided immediately to the organisers once we get formal permission.

Mahendra, who participated in Dasara festivities for the first time during last year’s Dasara at Srirangapatna had performed his duties very well. So, we are providing him again along with Varalakshmi and Vijaya, said DCF Saurabh Kumar.