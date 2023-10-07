‘Shourya Jagaran’ Rath passes through city to create awareness on Sanatana Dharma

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The city’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji said that apart from saving Sanatana Dharma, we should also respect other religions.

He was speaking after according ‘Poorna kumbha’ welcome to ‘Shourya Jagaran Rath Yatra’ organised marking the 60th anniversary of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), near the Aahram on Nanjangud road, upon its arrival in the city on Thursday.

Lauding the VHP and the Bajrang Dal for organising the Rath Yatra in order to create awareness on Sanatana Dharma, he stressed on the need for the youths to take a vow for protecting Sanatana Dharma.

Bajrang Dal Sarsanchalak Suryanarayan said that the Bajrang Dal is actively participating in the Shourya Jagaran Rath Yatra set out on Sept.30 marking the VHP’s 60th anniversary. The Yatra after travelling widely across the State will culminate on Oct.16.

The Yatra, accompanied by a host of cultural and folk troupes, passed through Siddarthanagar, Sangeetha Corner and Dr. Rajkumar road, before reaching BSNL Grounds, where a stage programme was held. Later, the Yatra continued its journey and passed through Triveni Circle and other prominent thoroughfares, before reaching Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate, where a stage programme was held.

Speaking at the stage programme, former Director of Rangayana Mysuru Addanda Cariappa maintained that Hindus are yet to get real freedom even after 75 years of independence. Asserting that India achieved freedom due to sacrifice by scores of Hindus, he expressed regret that despite this, Hindus are still awaiting freedom in the true sense.

Lashing out at the organisers of Mahisha Dasara in Mysuru, Cariappa termed Mahisha Dasara as a festival of gloom.

From Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, the Rath Yatra passed through Hardinge Circle, B.N. Road, Gun House Circle and Hunsur road before culminating at Bilikere in Hunsur taluk on Mysuru-Hunsur road.

Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, VHP office-bearers Madhushankar, Ambika, Savita Ghatke, Lokesh,Janardhan and others were present.