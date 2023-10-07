Singer Naveen Sajju inaugurates B.V. Karanth College Rangotsava

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: B.V. Karanth College Rangotsava, a theatre fest organised by Rangayana Mysuru took off to a colourful start at Vanaranga, Rangayana premises in the city on Thursday evening.

Singer Naveen Sajju inaugurated the fest in the presence of Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University Dr. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V. N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati and Convener of the theatre fest Arsikere Yogananda.

Speaking after inaugurating the fest, Naveen Sajju said “This stage assumes significance as Rangayana, founded by theatre doyen B.V. Karanth, has been introducing plays to the society. Mysuru taught me how to lead a life, as my life took a turn with theatre training at Sahaja Ranga troupe. Now, I have my own troupe presenting folk concerts. The theatre has played a bigger role in shaping my career as an actor and singer.” He (Sajju) also sang ‘Olithu Maadu Manusa Nee Irodu Mooru Divasa…’ emotionally touching the audience.

Dr. Bettakote said “Being a graduate in theatre I am also aware of the importance of theatre to the society. Theatre teaches values, equality, brotherhood, love and affection among people. The service of Rangayana founded by B.V. Karanth is worth memorable as it has grown into a behemoth institution. It has also provided a platform for the students to showcase their talent through College Rangotsava. It is also essential for the Government to give further preference to theatre activities.”

Following the inaugural session, students of Hardwicke Independent PU College staged the play ‘Kindari Jogi’ written by Kuvempu and directed by Noor Ahmed Sheikh. Students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham staged ‘Pariju’ written and directed by Rajesh Madhavan at Bhoomigeetha on Friday evening.

Today, the play ‘Roopa Roopagalanu Daati’ will be staged by Sri Nataraja Women’s Residential First Grade College students at Bhoomigeetha 5.30 pm.

B.V. Karanth College Rangotsava is being organised from the year 2005. Students from various colleges are displaying their talent after a month-long training. During the ongoing fest, students from total seven colleges will be staging the plays till Oct. 11.