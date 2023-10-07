Pairing of Dasara wrestlers tomorrow

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Seven-day Mysuru Dasara Wrestling Tournament has been organised from Oct. 15 to 21 at D. Devaraja Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium, Doddakere Maidan in city. The pairing of wrestlers for Nada Kusti will be held tomorrow (Oct. 8) at 10 am at P. Kalingarao Gana Mantapa, Dasara Exhibition Grounds here.

According to a press release from Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Dr. B.N. Nandini, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee, “The wrestlers interested to take part in the tournament should be present at the stipulated time, along with their recent two passport size photographs and two photos in wrestling uniform. They should also bring application along with the photocopies of their bank passbook and Aadhaar card.”

For more details contact Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee-2023.

Arm Wrestling on Oct. 18

State-level Dasara Panja Kusti (Arm Wrestling) to be held on Oct. 18 at 8 am at D. Devaraja Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium. The competitions will be conducted in the categories of men, women and specially-abled.

Those interested must compulsorily bring the copies of Aadhaar card and latest two passport size photographs.

Those who have already won the title will not be allowed to take part in the tournament again. For more details contact- Mob: 99012-29166, added Additional SP Dr. Nandini.