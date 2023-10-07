Pairing of Dasara wrestlers tomorrow
News

Pairing of Dasara wrestlers tomorrow

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Seven-day Mysuru Dasara Wrestling Tournament has been organised from Oct. 15 to 21 at D. Devaraja Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium, Doddakere Maidan in city. The pairing of wrestlers for Nada Kusti will be held tomorrow (Oct. 8) at 10 am at P.  Kalingarao Gana Mantapa, Dasara Exhibition Grounds here.

According to a press release from Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Dr. B.N. Nandini, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee, “The wrestlers interested to take part in the tournament should be present at the stipulated time, along with their recent two passport size photographs and two photos in wrestling uniform. They should also bring application along with the photocopies of their bank passbook and Aadhaar card.”

For more details contact Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee-2023.

Arm Wrestling on Oct. 18

State-level Dasara Panja Kusti (Arm Wrestling) to be held on Oct. 18 at 8 am at D. Devaraja Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium. The competitions will be conducted in the categories of men, women and specially-abled.

Those interested must compulsorily bring the copies of Aadhaar card and latest two passport size photographs.

Those who have already won the title will not be allowed to take part in the tournament again. For more details contact- Mob: 99012-29166, added Additional SP Dr. Nandini.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching