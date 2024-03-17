Heavy rush for KSIC discount sale
March 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) factory located on Manandavadi Road witnessed huge rush this morning with thousands of women from various parts of city thronging the premises to lay their hands on Mysuru Silk sarees that were up for a discount sale.

The KSIC has announced a three-day discount sale of the rejected silk sarees at its Centenary Building from Mar. 15 to 17.

Today, being a holiday and the last day of the sale, the premise was packed with women who had arrived at venue as early as 6 am. With the gates opening at 10.30 am, women rushed to enter the venue causing commotion and making it tough for the Police personnel and home guards to manage the situation.

A total of 3,000 sarees, both zari and non-zari, were up for sale. While the price of the zari sarees ranged between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2.5 lakh, the non-zari sarees were priced between Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 10,000 for which a discount of 30 percent was announced.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSIC General Manager (Sales) Banu Prakash said that the discounted sale of the rejected sarees was only announced at the factory outlet as selling them in the KSIC outlets would  damage the brand value.

Meanwhile, a few women also complained about arrangements at the factory outlet stating that the discounted sale could have been made more systematic without giving room for commotion.

The gates of the KSIC factory will be kept open till 6 pm today.

