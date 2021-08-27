50 years on… the show goes on… Sangam Theatre completes half-a-century

August 27, 2021

Completing 50 years is a rare achievement for a theatre at a time when it is facing dual problems — COVID-19 pandemic and onslaught of multiplexes. In the last few years, many single screen cinema halls have shut due to lack of patronage and high rate of taxes. Now, Shanthala, Lakshmi and Shree Nagaraja theatres have become history while some other theatres are on the verge of closure.

With the release of new movies on OTT and multiplexes, people have stopped going to theatres. Now, people watch latest movies on their mobile phones and laptops free of cost.

While the rich and affluent go to multiplexes to watch movies in reclining seats, popping popcorn and sipping cool drinks, people who cannot afford to pay that much of ticket amount prefer to visit single screen theatre. But this has stopped in the last 18 months due to outbreak of pandemic. Owners of multiplexes are capable of sustaining loss but not these owners of single screen theatres. Already, a few theatres have been converted into shopping malls with the business no longer fetching money.

In these times of difficulties, a Mysuru theatre has completed fifty years of its existence offering a bountiful of entertainment to the citizens through visual treat. Sangam, one of the oldest theatres of Mysuru, celebrated its golden jubilee on Aug. 4, 2021.

It was Ramananda Narayanrao Mandre (Sandalwood actress Sharmiela Mandre’s grandfather), popular as R.N. Mandre, who built the theatre on a leased land way back in 1971. In those days, it was the most sought-after theatre for exhibitors and distributors due to its maintenance. It is located diagonally opposite to Dodda Gadiyara (Silver Jubilee Clock Tower) near the century-old C.V. Rangacharlu Memorial Hall, popularly known as Town Hall, in the heart of the city.

According to history, before the theatre was built on this piece of land, there existed a building called ‘Yalandur House,’ said to belong to Dewan Poornaiah, which was subsequently converted into a hotel. Later, a theatre came up in that land as Kannada filmdom flourished, thanks to several hit movies that fetched State and National Awards. Since then, Mandre ran this cinema hall till 2006 when the original land owner took over its management. The huge space in front of the theatre and a spacious parking space attracted cinema-lovers. This theatre also has a ramp to reach the balcony that makes it disabled-friendly. Total seating capacity of this theatre is 923.

Rajiv B. Urs, one of the present owners of Sangam Theatre, speaking to Star of Mysore, said: “We are maintaining our theatre despite all odds. 15 members are working in our theatre since many years. They have to be paid whether the theatre runs or remains closed. Besides, we have to pay monthly electricity charges of Rs. 40,000. Apart from this, we have to pay various kinds of taxes even though there is no single paise of income as the theatre is shut.”

“Our cinema hall stopped screening movies in March 2020 when COVID-induced lockdown was announced by the Government. It remained closed for several months. Always cinema halls are the first ones to be closed during lockdowns and the last ones to be reopened. Subsequently, when the lockdown was eased, the Government permitted theatres to open but with only 50 percent capacity. It was not a viable solution as expenses were same no matter we run it to full house or half. However, we restarted screening of movies in March-April 2021 for 40 days and again had to stop as we did not have any new movies to screen,” he rued.

“Nobody knows for how many more months or years the pandemic will continue with news reports of third wave likely in the coming months. Under these circumstances, the cinema halls might be asked to shut again. What is the guarantee that people will come back to theatres even if the pandemic subsides?,” he asked.

He hoped that theatres may attract more audience if new good movies are released. “Till then we have to keep our fingers crossed,” said Rajiv Urs.

The other two owners of Sangam Theatre, which is yet to start screening of movies, are Sujay B. Urs and Sanjay B. Urs.