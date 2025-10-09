50th Natl. Yoga Sports Championship begins

October 9, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 9 (GA&VNS)- 50th National Yoga Sports Championship-2025 began at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram premises in Dattanagar here this morning. The event, organised under the banner of Yoga Federation of India (YFI), witnesses over 1,000 competitors from 34 States taking part with 200 qualified National Referees officiating the Championship to be held till Oct. 12.

The Championship, marking five decades of excellence in Yoga Sports, is being hosted by the Karnataka State Amateur Yoga Sports Association (KSAYSA), in collaboration with Global Yoga Forum (GYF), Mysore Vivekananda Yoga Education & Research Institution (MV Yogas), Mysore District Yoga Sports Foundation, GSS Yoga and Global Wellness Yoga Centre.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the Championship in the presence of Avadhoota Datta Peetham Pontiff Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Asian Yoga Federation President Ashok Kumar Agarwal, Yoga Federation of India (YFI) CEO Indu Agarwal, YFI President Dr. Anirudh Gupta, Sanskar Bharathi National President Mysore Manjunath, Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Chairman R. Vasudev Bhat and GYF President D. Srihari.