Seshadripuram girls win medals in weightlifting
Sports

Seshadripuram girls win medals in weightlifting

October 9, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 9- The girl students of Seshadripuram Independent Pre-University College, Mysuru, have excelled in Asmita Weightlifting League 2025-26 held at JSS STU campus here recently.

P. Supriya, a I PU Science student, won a gold medal in the 58-kg youth category. She also got bronze medals in the same category at both junior and senior levels.

K. Bhanupriya, a I PU Commerce student, has won a gold medal in 69-kg youth category. Meanwhile, N.M. Dhanyatha, also from I PU Commerce stream, has won a silver medal in the same category.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching