Seshadripuram girls win medals in weightlifting

October 9, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 9- The girl students of Seshadripuram Independent Pre-University College, Mysuru, have excelled in Asmita Weightlifting League 2025-26 held at JSS STU campus here recently.

P. Supriya, a I PU Science student, won a gold medal in the 58-kg youth category. She also got bronze medals in the same category at both junior and senior levels.

K. Bhanupriya, a I PU Commerce student, has won a gold medal in 69-kg youth category. Meanwhile, N.M. Dhanyatha, also from I PU Commerce stream, has won a silver medal in the same category.