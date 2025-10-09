Over 400 athletes take part in PKD Sports Festival-2025
Sports

Over 400 athletes take part in PKD Sports Festival-2025

October 9, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 9- Over 400 athletes from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu took part in PKD Sports Festival-2025 organised by PKD (Prajwal Karate Dojo) at ICan International School campus, KRS Road and ICan The Learning Centre in Yadavagiri recently.

The festival also marked inauguration of a turf facility at KRS campus where football matches were held. Athletes from Bengaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Hubballi, Harihara and Mysuru showcased a wide range of skills. Prize winners are:

Deadlift Overall Champions — Female: Bhumika (Mysuru), Rs. 8,000 cash prize. Male: Puneeth (Mysuru), Rs. 8,000 cash prize.

Champion of Champions – Arm Wrestling — Male: Salaudhin (Harihara), Rs. 5,000 cash prize. Female: Ranjitha Suraj Singh (Harihara), Rs. 5,000 cash prize.

Football — Winners: United Football Club (Kodagu) — Rs. 30,000 cash prize. Runners-up: Vijayanagar Football Club (Mysuru) — Rs. 20,000.

