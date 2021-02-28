52,380 doses ready for Phase-3 vaccination

February 28, 2021

Fresh stocks arrive; jabs for seniors from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations are on war-footing for the launch of Phase-3 vaccination from tomorrow, March 1, for citizens above 60 years of age and persons above 45 years with comorbidities. Ten locations across the district have been identified for the drive.

Meetings of senior Health Officers with representatives of two Government Hospitals, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and District Hospital on KRS Road, two private hospitals, JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital and Apollo BGS Hospital besides six Taluk General Hospitals, are going on since morning.

Information such as deployment of vaccinators, arrangements at vaccination centres and health personnel at each booth was sought from each Government and private facility.

Vaccine fact-check

Available stock : 15,690 doses Fresh stock received : 36,690 doses Total available : 52,380 doses

A senior health officer told Star of Mysore that the district has a stock of 15,690 doses which would be used for Phase-3. The State Government has allotted 36,690 doses of Covishield to all districts including Mysuru and it arrived this morning. It is stored in the designated facility at District Health Office, Nazarbad. Once the existing stock is over, fresh stock will be dispatched to all healthcare facilities.

Good response

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health District Officer and COVID-19 Vaccination Nodal Officer, said citizens were making telephone calls to both Government and private facilities seeking information about taking vaccine tomorrow.

A majority of them are those who are waiting to go abroad. Besides, there have been enquiries from non-registered healthcare and frontline workers to take the jab tomorrow. “Those who are in this category must bring photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Voter’s Identity Card, Passport or identity card issued by employers in case of healthcare staff working in private hospitals”, he said.

No formal opening

According to him, there will be no formal inauguration of Phase-3 vaccination drive in city or district as it will be done at the State-level by Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar at around 12 noon. Subsequently, it will begin in all districts simultaneously. However, district’s top officials will be present at the main vaccination centre to supervise arrangements.

Preference for 60 plus

Meanwhile, it is learnt that citizens, above 60 years, are likely to get preference in getting the jab tomorrow to avoid any health complications among persons above 45 years of age with comorbidities. However, those with comorbidities will not be sent back from the vaccination booth.