60 couples tie knot at ‘Saptapadi’ Mass Marriage at Nanjangud Temple

May 25, 2022

Nanjangud: Sixty couples entered into wedlock at ‘Saptapadi,’ a simple mass marriage ceremony organised under the aegis of Karnataka Saptapadi Vivaha Vedike, at Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the town this morning.

‘Saptapadi,’ a mass marriage scheme introduced by the State Government to promote simple marriages and to support people belonging to economically weaker sections, was organised after two years gap due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Though 63 couples had registered for the marriage ceremony, only 60 couples tied knot at the temple in the presence of their family and friends. Rituals were conducted by Nanjangud Temple Chief Priest Nagachandra Dixit and Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

A monetary assistance of Rs. 55,000 was given to each couple that included a 8-gram gold Mangalya and Rs. 10,000 cash for purchase of clothes to every bride and a dhoti and Rs. 5,000 for every bridegroom.

The simple mass marriage ceremony will next be held at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. The actual dates will be scheduled shortly.

Nanjangud Tahsildar Shivamurthy, Sub-Registrar Shivashankar Murthy, Nanjangud Temple Executive Officer (EO) Ravindra, Assistant EO Venkatesh Prasad and others were present.