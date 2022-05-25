Siddu calls for ouster of BJP Govt.

May 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of rampant corruption and maladministration, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah asked the Congress workers to work for the ouster of the State BJP Government, by ensuring the victory of the Congress candidates in the Legislative Council polls from Graduates and Teachers Constituencies.

Addressing party workers at the South Graduates Constituency preparatory meeting held at a private hotel here on Tuesday, Siddharamaiah charged the Bommai Government of looting public money through various means of corruption.

Asserting that the Congress is the only party that can throw out the BJP Government, the Opposition Leader alleged that SC/ST leaders in the BJP were silent even though the Government had cut short SC/ST development funds by Rs.12,000 crore.

Stating that Prime Minister Modi was silent on the charges made by Karnataka Contractors Association which had alleged a 40 percent cut in contracts and tenders, Siddharamaiah said that the educated voters must think whether the nation would survive if the corrupt BJP Government continues in power.

Questioning the Government on the developmental and welfare measures taken by it, he claimed that the BJP was only dividing the society on caste and communal lines, which is detrimental to the very fabric of democracy.

Re-asserting that the Congress was the only party that cares for all sections of the society, Siddharamaiah asked the party workers to campaign hard in an organised manner and ensure the victory of the Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda in the South Graduates Constituency.

Highlighting the achievements of late Congress leader G. Madegowda, he said that Madhu was now taking forward the educational institutions and other service organisations founded by his late father.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, former Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Chelu-varayaswamy, Puttarangashetty and K. Venkatesh, MLAs H.P. Manjunath, Dr. Yatindra Siddha-ramaiah, R. Narendra and Anil Chikkamadu, former MPs M. Shivanna and A. Siddaraju, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other leaders were present.