No revision of textbooks, asserts Minister Nagesh

May 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the debate continues on the State Government’s decision to revise school textbooks, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh has asserted that there is no question of revision.

He was speaking at the BJP election campaign for the South Graduates Constituency polls at Sharada Public School in Dattagalli here on Tuesday.

Dismissing the allegations of Congress that BJP is attempting to ‘saffronise’ school curriculum, Nagesh maintained that the Congress was viewing everything that the BJP Government was doing for betterment of education, through a different lens.

Noting that BJP is only interested in the future of children, Nagesh wondered how Congress leaders were making allegations without going through the textbooks.

Accusing the Congress of being responsible for any insult to Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, the Minister reiterated that the allegations of leaving out lessons on Narayana Guru, Bhagat Singh, Basavanna, Tipu Sultan and such other great leaders, were baseless. He also lashed out at Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah for targeting Text-book Review Committee Head Rohit Chakratirtha.

Later Nagesh interacted with the school teachers and staff and sought their votes for BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, party candidate M.V. Ravishankar and other leaders were present.

Former CM BSY goes  missing from banners

Meanwhile, the photo of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa (BSY) has gone missing from campaign banners and posters of BJP, which has caused disappointment among the supporters of the former CM.

Though the banners carried the photographs of PM Modi, CM Bommai, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a few Ministers and MLAs, Chairmen of Boards and Corporations and other local leaders, the photo of BSY was conspicuously missing.

