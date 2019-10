October 1, 2019

Mysuru: Think you’re the ultimate idli eater? Well think again, a 60-year-old woman has wolfed down six idlis in a mere minute, securing the first position in an idli eating competition here!

The competition was organised for women by Dasara Food Mela Sub-Committee at Bharat Scouts & Guides Grounds here yesterday.

The participants had to chomp down as many idlis as they can in a minute and the elderly woman, named Sarojamma, a resident of Hullahalli, emerged as the winner.