Imposing music and dance hogs limelight at Mysore Palace

October 1, 2019

Mysuru: Imposing music and dance stole the show on the second day of the Dasara cultural programmes in city Palace premises yesterday.

The cultural evening on Monday began with a classical music concert by Pt. Udaya Mallick of New Delhi, which kept the audience in their toes.

Mallick with his fascinating voice earned rapt attention from the crowd which had gathered in large numbers on a clear Monday evening.

Pt. Udaya Mallick has been training hundreds of budding musicians through his Dhrupad Academy at New Delhi.

Mallick’s concert was followed by a Bharatanatyam presentation by Dr. Meenakshi Raghavan and troupe from Chennai.

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt from Rajasthan, accompanied by his son Salil V. Bhatt on Satvik Veena, presenting a Mohana Veena Concert at Mysore Palace yesterday. Pic. left: Artiste Himamshu giving tabla support.

Gajendra Moksha, Draupadi Vastrapaharana, Chamun-deshwari Mahisha Mardini, Ananda Tandava episodes earned huge applause from the audience.

Later, Rajasthan’s Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s Mohana Veena recital created a musical world of its own.

Pt. Bhat, a Grammy Award winner, was accompanied by his son Salil V. Bhatt on Satvika Veena and Himamashu on tabla.

Dr. Meenakshi Raghavan, Chennai and team presenting Bharatanatyam at Mysore Palace last night.

Lastly, renowned singer Archana Udupa presented a ‘Sugama Sangeetha’ musical concert. Archana who began her concert by rendering a song on Lord Ganesha, later sang hits from D.V. Gundappa’s Mankuthimmana Kagga, much to the delight of the crowd.

Today, Vaishani Gangubai Hangal will present a Hindustani Musical Concert at 6 pm in the Palace premises. The concert will be followed by Dance-Drama ‘Navadurga’ by Roopa Ravichandran and team of Element of Arts and Heritage Academy, Bengaluru, at 6.45 pm, Kathak by Harichetana at 7.30 pm and Violin Duet by Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj at 8.30 pm.

