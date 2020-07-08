61 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru
July 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 61 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today (July 8) and recorded four deaths yesterday. The total number of deaths has now risen to 12.

According to the State media bulletin released yesterday, the total positives till last evening stood at 530. With 61 fresh cases, the number will go up to 591. Till now, 308 persons have been discharged and till yesterday, there were 210 active cases and the number will go up to 271. These figures have to be however, confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily evening media bulletin.

Today’s cases have been reported from Rajivnagar, Surya Layout in Srirampura, New Kantharaj Urs Road, K.G. Koppal, Shanthinagar, Azad Nagar, Maruti Layout, CHC Jayanagar, Kuvempunagar, Azzez Sait Main Road in Shanthinagar, Gayathripuram, Jockey Quarters, Jyothinagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Jayadevanagar on KRS Road, Raghavendranagar, Kalyanagirinagar, New Street Hinkal, MMC under-graduate hostel, Anandanagar, V.V. Mohalla, Bannimantap, KSRTC Depot Bannimantap and near Jaganmohan Palace.

Also, cases have been reported from Second Main Bannimantap, Rajkumar Road, Bamboo Bazaar, Jalapuri Police Quarters, Dattagalli, Sharadadevinagar, Kuvempunagar First Stage, C Layout Bannimantap, Park Road Lashkar Mohalla, High Tension Double Road in Vijayanagar Second Stage, Siddhartha Layout and Vasu Layout in Ramakrishnanagar.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “61 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru”

  1. Hey Covid-19! says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Covid-19 cases keeps growing In Mysuru, Bengaluru and India-wide.
    So much for Modi’s Mann Ki Baat!!

    Reply
  2. Mysorean says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    I think it’s time to re-implement a full fledged lock down for 3 to 4 weeks. Else, the situation may continue to worsen. A strict lock down is the only option to control the spread. No point in having Sunday lock down alone as corona spread on all days.

    Reply

