70 CSRTI scientists, officers and staff perform Yoga 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: The Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) observed International Yoga Day at its premises under the leadership of Acting Director Dr. S. Maheeba Helen.

The programme began with a Yoga session led by instructors Veerabhadrappa and Basavaraju of JSS. Participants practised various asanas and pranayama techniques under the theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Helen urged people to adopt Yoga as part of their daily lives, describing good health as one’s greatest wealth. She said Yoga helps relieve stress, promote harmony and improve overall well-being and encouraged youths to give greater importance to the practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Basavaraju highlighted the physical and mental health benefits of Yoga. He also administered a Yoga pledge to participants.

The instructors were felicitated during the programme. Over 70 scientists, officers, project assistants and staff took part.

The programme was organised by Dr. Manjappa. Among those present were Dr. Madhusudan, Dr. Gulab Khan, Dr. Chandrakant, Dr. Joysirani, Dr. Mallikarjun, Narayan, Y.R. Raghu, Manjula, and over 70 scientists, officials, project assistants and staff.