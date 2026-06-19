News

‘700 rowdy-sheeters in city’ 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: In all, there are 700 rowdy-sheeters in the Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction in the city, with rowdy-sheet being opened against drug peddlers too, said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar. 

The active rowdy sheeters are kept under watch, besides searching and producing those having non-bailable warrant to the Court. In the present year alone, Goonda Act was invoked against accused in two cases and over 20 including the drug peddlers and rowdy-sheeters have been externed from the district, Latkar added. 

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