‘700 rowdy-sheeters in city’ 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: In all, there are 700 rowdy-sheeters in the Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction in the city, with rowdy-sheet being opened against drug peddlers too, said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

The active rowdy sheeters are kept under watch, besides searching and producing those having non-bailable warrant to the Court. In the present year alone, Goonda Act was invoked against accused in two cases and over 20 including the drug peddlers and rowdy-sheeters have been externed from the district, Latkar added.