71st National Film Awards: City’s film-maker wins award for short film
August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based film maker Dr. Chidananda Naik has made Mysuru proud by winning National Film Award for his short film ‘Sunflowers were the first ones to know…’

The Government of India, yesterday announced the winners of the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 in which Dr. Chidananda directorial short film has been awarded for the ‘Best Script.’ The short film had also qualified for the 97th Academy Awards (Oscar Award) in the Live Action Short Film category in 2024.

‘Sunflowers were the first ones to know…’ had also won the first prize of La Cinef for Best Short Film at the 77th Cannes Film Festival held last year.

Dr. Chidananda is an alumnus of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). After completing his MBBS course, Chidananda joined the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and graduated in Film Direction.

He is the son of Prof. Shekar Naik, Head, Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Yuvaraja’s College and Vinoda Bai, residents of Kuvempunagar in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Chidananda Naik expressed his happiness for his short film winning National Film Award.

“It is a real motivation when genuine efforts are being recognised. The award belongs to the entire team. My family, which has supported me, are also  elated by the news,” he added.

Searching