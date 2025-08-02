Dr. Rajkumar’s sister Nagamma passes away
August 2, 2025

Chamarajanagar: Late thespian Dr. Rajkumar’s younger sister Nagamma (94) passed away due to age-related ailments at her residence in Doddagajanur of Talavadi taluk, Tamil Nadu, bordering Chamarajanagar district, on Friday.

Nagamma, who was staying at her farmhouse, leaves behind 4 sons and 2 daughters. The last rites were  performed on the land of her farmhouse on Saturday, according to family sources. Dr. Rajkumar’s family members were among those who attended her funeral.

Whenever actors Shivarajkumar and the late Puneeth Rajkumar, the sons of late Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, used to come to Chamarajanagar, they used to meet their aunt Nagamma and enquire about her health. She was very fond of Puneeth Rajkumar and was not told about his demise, it is learnt.

Nagamma had stayed with Dr. Rajkumar at his house in Chennai and in Bengaluru decades ago and had taken care of his children along with hers.

Later, due to her old age, she returned to Doddagajanur and  stayed at her farmhouse.

