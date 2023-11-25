74th Mahamasthakabhisheka at Gommatagiri tomorrow

November 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 74th Mahamasthakabhisheka to Gommateshwara statue at Gommatagiri near Bettadur in Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk in the district will be held tomorrow (Nov. 26) at 10 am.

According to Sri Gommatagiri Seva Samithi, 108 Kalasha Abhisheka will be performed during the Mahamasthakabhisheka, which will be graced by Jain Muni Dr. Devendra Keerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Sri Kshetra Hombuja Jain Mutt, Shivamogga district and patron of Sri Gommatagiri Kshetra, Jain Muni Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain Mutt, Kanakagiri, Sri Bhanukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain Mutt, Kambadahalli and Sri Siddanthakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain Mutt, Arathipura.

Manoj Jain, IAS and Secretary of Minorities Development Department, will inaugurate the ceremony, which will be presided by President of Sri Gommatagiri Seva Samithi Trust, S.D. Manmathraj. Jain Associations presidents, office-bearers and surrounding villagers will also participate in the event.

The Mahamasthakabhisheka will be followed by religious meeting at 12 noon, inauguration of new buildings, foundation laying ceremony for Community Hall, felicitation to donors and address by the Jain Munis.

On the eve of Mahamasthakabhisheka today, various religious rituals were organised; Panchamrita Abhisheka puja to Bhagwan Mahaveer at Jalamandira at 7 am and puja to 24 kootas at 9 am. While Navagraha Shanti Homa will be performed at 10 am, followed by Jalabhisheka, enne majjana and shodashopachara puja to Brahma Yakshas in the backdrop of chanting of hymns.

History of shrine

According to the legend, the monolithic Bahubali statue carved in black stone is 18-feet tall and can be reached by climbing 75 steps to the top. It is second after Bahubali statue at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, for the deft work of the sculptor which exudes glory and beauty.

Though it is believed that Ganga rulers were instrumental in sculpting the statue, there are no historical evidences and inscriptions to substantiate the same. Though two inscriptions were found beneath the statue, the words etched on the stone have eroded beyond recognition.