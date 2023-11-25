Social Welfare Minister holds progress review meeting of Boards, Corporations

November 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also Mysuru District In-charge Minister, held Mysuru Revenue division progress review meetings of all Boards, Corporations and other Government agencies coming under the Department, at the KSOU Administrative Block in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur road here yesterday.

Presiding over the meeting, Dr. Mahadevappa received inputs on student hostel admissions, hostel infrastructure, quality of food served in hostels, student scholarships, distribution of food grains to beneficiaries etc.

Stressing on the need for officials to bring about a visible social change through innovative and practical measures, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Department has been receiving complaints regarding apathy in booking of cases, investigation and filing of charge sheet against the accused in cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Asking the officials to consider these cases seriously, he warned that the concerned DCs and other higher ups will be held responsible if there is any laxity, lethargy or lapses in filing of cases or investigation.

Highlighting the need for bringing about social transformation, in keeping with the Government’s motto of social justice for all, the Minister said that officials should educate the people on the Department’s programmes and policies so that all the targeted sections are benefited.

During the course of the meeting, Dr. Mahadevappa held a video conference with the DCs, SPs and other top district-level officials of all the 8 districts coming under Mysuru Revenue Division (Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur), wherein he gave some instructions on speeding up the implementation and delivery of all welfare schemes.

Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary P. Manivannan, Secretary Rakesh, Advisor Venkataiah, Private Secretary to the Minister Rajendra, Mysuru SP Seema Latkar, DCRE, Mysuru SP B.T. Kavitha and other officials were present.