75th I-Day: Walkathon and Felicitation

August 23, 2022

Central Workshop, South Western Railway, Ashokapuram: The 75th Independence Day (I-Day)celebration was held at Railway Workshop Sports Grounds in Ashokapuram. Officers, staff and their families attended the function. Chief guest O.P. Shaw, Chief Workshop Manager, Central Workshop, South Western Railway, Mysuru, hoisted the National Flag. This was followed by playing of the National Anthem after which the chief guest inspected the parade and addressed the gathering.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, employees of Central Workshop had organised a 75-km Walkathon on Aug.13 wherein 50 employees participated and reached Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Park on Aug.15 morning. Cultural programmes were held and awards were given to the wards of employees and employees for achieving the first, second and third place in Quiz, Drawing and Essay competitions.

Masjid-e-Mubeen, N.R. Mohalla: Flag hoisting and felicitation to distinction holders of SSLC and PUC in N.R. Mohalla belonging to all faiths was organised by management of Masjid-e-Mubeen on Aug. 15. National Flag was hoisted by chief guest retd. KAS Officer Siraj Ahmed Khalid. Area Corporator Pradeep Chandra attended the event. Around 125 members were present along with 25 trophy winners with their parents. Siraj Ahmed Khalid and senior member Mohammed Ismail gave a motivational speech to the students. Secretary Baseer Ahmed welcomed the gathering. Vice-President Ibrahim Khaleel proposed a vote of thanks. President Javeed Ahmed, Members Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Afsar Pasha and Imam Haliz Ejaz Ahmed were present.

Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Mysuru: Dr. G. Subrahmanya Sharma, Managing Director, Sudeeksha Group, Bengaluru (grandson of former Presidents Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. V.V. Giri), who was the chief guest during the Independence Day celebrations at Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions on Aug. 15, was felicitated on the occasion. Institution President Dr. B.M. Subraya, Hon. Secretary N. Chandrashekar, Administrative Board Senior Members R. Narasimha, S.L. Ramachandra, Nagesh Hanasoge, Dr. T.K. Umesh, B.S. Parthasarathi and S. Nagaraj were present. Vidu. Kavyashree R. Rao rendered invocation. Degree College Principal Dr. M. Devika welcomed. Law College Principal P.K. Vinita introduced the guest. Pharmacy College Principal Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi proposed a vote of thanks. Law College Assistant Professor C. Vani and Professor G. Bhagyamma compered the programme. Cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.

The Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd.: Bank President Dr. Abdul Ravoof hoisted the National Flag during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Bank premises on Sayyaji Rao Road in city. Bank Directors and staff sang the National Anthem on the occasion.

Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL): The 75th I-Day was celebrated at MPVL premises with MPVL Chairman Raghu Kautilya hoisting the National Flag on the occasion. Managing Director G. Kumaraswamy, General Manager C. Harakumar, officers and staff were present. On the occasion, children of MPVL staff who had scored high marks in SSLC and PUC were given Pratibha Puraskar.

Sigma Hospital, Mysuru: Freedom Fighter H.C. Revanna, who hoisted the National Flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at Sigma Hospital, being felicitated on the occasion. Hospital Managing Director S. Jnanashankar and Directors Dr. Anjali Siddesh, Dr. K.M. Madappa, Dr. Rajeshwari Madappa, Shyla Shankar, Sigma Nursing College Principal R. Manjunath and Nursing students, Hospital doctors and administrative staff were present. On the occasion, it was announced that the Hospital provides free health check-up services to freedom fighters.

Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh Association and Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghatana, Mysuru: As part of 75th Independence Day, the Flag was hoisted followed by rendering of National Anthem. A bike rally was also taken out by Yuva Sanghatana members from Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Bhavan in Mahaveer Nagar, Halladakeri.

Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh President Subhashchandji Dhoka, Vice-President Subhashchandji Darda, Yuva Sanghatana President Manohar Sankala, Ipp Rajan Baghmar, Secretary Rakesh Bantia, Treasurer Kiran Salecha; Chandan Bala Mahila Mandal President Maina Bai Baghmar; Rajul Bahu Mandal President Manjubai Makàna, Secretary Seema Mutha; Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sanskriti Kanya Mandal President Lishika Sankala and others were present on the occasion.

Al-Kareem School, Rajivnagar: I-Day was celebrated in a grand manner. It commenced with a march-past followed by Flag hoisting. Students performed different cultural programmes portraying patriotism and secularism. Chief guest Suhail Baig, ex-Corporator, Alhaj Hussaini Baig, Founder of Al-Kareem School, Trustee Rahamathulla Baig, chief guests Sabira Banu, retired Railway employee and Syeda Misbah, Fashion Designer, Chairman Kaleemulla Baig, Head Mistress Yasmeen Sultana, teachers, parents and students were present.