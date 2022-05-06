846 CESC teams begin transformer restoration

On day one, 1,535 transformers restored to optimal condition
Mysuru: As monsoon is approaching, the Department of Energy has launched a massive transformer maintenance campaign across the State from May 5 to 20 to avoid transformer-related disasters.
Acting on directions on maintenance of transformers issued by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) began the initiative yesterday in the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan.
On day one, 1,535 transformers were repaired and restored. In Kodagu, only 103 transformers were repaired due to heavy rain and the extent of damage. In Mysuru alone, 446 transformers were back in optimal condition after restoration. The transformers that were restored had a capacity of 25kva, 63kva, 100kva, 250kva and 500kva.
CESC has set aside Rs. 50 crore for real-time maintenance of transformers to ensure uninterrupted and accident-free power distribution. There are plenty of transformers older than 15 to 20 years and they cause maintenance problems during the rainy season. Rain and thunderstorms damage the transformers and the other reason for their damage is power overload.
In Mysuru, 239 teams have been constituted for the repair, maintenance and replacement of transformers and each team will carry out maintenance of three transformers every day and each transformer will need over three hours to be restored. CESC has a massive task of restoring 1,64,018 transformers under its jurisdiction.
Over 311 teams have been formed in Hassan, 170 teams in Mandya, in Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, 76 and 50 teams respectively have been constituted. Periodic maintenance would reduce the cost of repair and the campaign would also be able to identify locations where new transformers would be immediately needed, said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy.
After launching the drive at Kuvempunagar, he visited a couple of places where the transformers were being repaired including Vidyaranyapuram. Jyothinagar, D. Devaraj Urs Road and R.T. Nagar. All the teams in the CESC jurisdictional districts have been given daily targets to complete the massive task, he said.
The intention is to provide safety to the public and to prevent transformers installed in public places from developing fire hazard in the event of a fault in the electricity distribution lines, he added.
The teams will assess the condition of the transformers that are 15 to 20 years old and they will take a call on whether the transformers need to be repaired or replaced. A list of transformers that need to be replaced is being prepared after assessment and they would be replaced on priority, the CESC MD said.
Maintenance of Transformers especially street side ones should be six montly affair and not once in few years. Never have I seen any maintenance team collecting transformer oil for testing. Testing of transformer oil reveals everything and prevents failure. Will MD of CESC look into this fundamental requirements????
@Prasanna
What experience you have in handling the electrical distribution of a city battered by monsoon rains, when powerlines are down creating huge electrical surge along the distribution lines? I guess none!
Aren’t you the know all, who was batting for the LPG cylinders continuation-probably getting ‘the handouts’ from the LPG cylinders distribution company to do so, opposing the piped gas project? You have failed as this project will go ahead.
It is not merely transformer oil. In a monsoon rains hit like this, exposed units like transformers-they are distribution transformers, are vulnerable to electrical surge when the live wires are down in areas, which can trip circuit breakers, and until the surge cause is removed. It is not routine maintenance.
Hey Prasanna
Could we know your credentials in regards to this aspect of maintenace of transformers and distribution of power lines?
Have you ever tested a medium size distribution transformer for its surge handling capabilities?
To say, it is six monthly affair, when the monsoon batters the city, downing many power lines, which creates a massive electrical surge. That is not six monthly affair.
Let us have your experience in this, and as the above poster has said, your experience in the area of thermal features of gas , which you were howling about some time ago.
@Prasanna thinks that testing and changing the transformer oil is enough to make them robust againsyt the massive monsoon rains !
Well, then, he thinks too, a sticky plaster will be suffice, in a trauma situation where a person met with an accident, needs operation to stop the internal bleeding, and there after needing stitches too!