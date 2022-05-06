846 CESC teams begin transformer restoration

May 6, 2022

On day one, 1,535 transformers restored to optimal condition

Mysuru: As monsoon is approaching, the Department of Energy has launched a massive transformer maintenance campaign across the State from May 5 to 20 to avoid transformer-related disasters.

Acting on directions on maintenance of transformers issued by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) began the initiative yesterday in the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan.

ARDUOUS TASK: Linesmen climb over transformers in their efforts to repair them

On day one, 1,535 transformers were repaired and restored. In Kodagu, only 103 transformers were repaired due to heavy rain and the extent of damage. In Mysuru alone, 446 transformers were back in optimal condition after restoration. The transformers that were restored had a capacity of 25kva, 63kva, 100kva, 250kva and 500kva.

CESC has set aside Rs. 50 crore for real-time maintenance of transformers to ensure uninterrupted and accident-free power distribution. There are plenty of transformers older than 15 to 20 years and they cause maintenance problems during the rainy season. Rain and thunderstorms damage the transformers and the other reason for their damage is power overload.

CESC linemen trimming overgrown tree branches at Saraswathipuram today

In Mysuru, 239 teams have been constituted for the repair, maintenance and replacement of transformers and each team will carry out maintenance of three transformers every day and each transformer will need over three hours to be restored. CESC has a massive task of restoring 1,64,018 transformers under its jurisdiction.

Over 311 teams have been formed in Hassan, 170 teams in Mandya, in Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, 76 and 50 teams respectively have been constituted. Periodic maintenance would reduce the cost of repair and the campaign would also be able to identify locations where new transformers would be immediately needed, said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy.

CESC team during transformer restoration

After launching the drive at Kuvempunagar, he visited a couple of places where the transformers were being repaired including Vidyaranyapuram. Jyothinagar, D. Devaraj Urs Road and R.T. Nagar. All the teams in the CESC jurisdictional districts have been given daily targets to complete the massive task, he said.

The intention is to provide safety to the public and to prevent transformers installed in public places from developing fire hazard in the event of a fault in the electricity distribution lines, he added.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy inspecting the transformer restoration works

The teams will assess the condition of the transformers that are 15 to 20 years old and they will take a call on whether the transformers need to be repaired or replaced. A list of transformers that need to be replaced is being prepared after assessment and they would be replaced on priority, the CESC MD said.