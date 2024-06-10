90-year-old Swamiji found murdered inside his Mutt
90-year-old Swamiji found murdered inside his Mutt

June 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Shivananda Swamiji (90) of Sri Annadaaneshwara Mutt, located adjacent to Teresian College on Male Mahadeshwara Road in Siddarthanagar in city, was found murdered in his room this morning. Reports indicate that the Swamiji was brutally hacked to death with a machete.

Relatives of Swamiji, residing behind the Mutt, discovered the gruesome scene around 11.30 am and immediately alerted Nazarbad Police.

Upon arrival, Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy and his team conducted preliminary investigations, including mahazar, registered a case and moved the body to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

Suspicions have arisen among Swamiji’s relatives regarding the involvement of security guard in the murder.  Nazarbad Police have taken the security guard into custody for interrogation.

The Mutt property and the succession of Sri Shivananda Swamiji have been sources of controversy in the past. However, the motive behind Swamiji’s murder remains unclear at this point, prompting Police to launch a comprehensive investigation from all possible angles.

