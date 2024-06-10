Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff back as MCC Commissioner

June 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, senior Karnataka Municipal Administrative Service (KMAS) Officer Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff has returned as the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

He took charge of the post this morning at the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Shariff, who was appointed as MCC Commissioner in August 2023, was transferred from Mysuru to Vijayapura in March this year following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and subsequently, the Government appointed senior KAS Officer Dr. N.N. Madhu, who was serving in Women and Child Development Department at Bengaluru, as the new MCC Commissioner.

In the transfer order then, the State Government had said that Shariff can come back as MCC Commissioner after the Poll Code was lifted.

Dr. Madhu had taken charge as the MCC Commissioner in March 2024 and served in the post for almost three months. However, Dr. Madhu was not present when Shariff took charge as the MCC Commissioner this morning, it is learnt.

After assuming Office, Shariff held a series of meetings with the MCC officials on addressing rain-related issues and UGD problems.