Rain stalls Solid Waste Clearance Drive

June 10, 2024

MCC to take Police protection to dump waste at Old Kesare Solid Waste Treatment Plant

Mysore/Mysuru: The disposal process of an estimated seven lakh tonnes of legacy waste (solid waste) at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, which has remained undisposed for the past 20 years, has been delayed due to continuous rainfall. The process was scheduled to begin yesterday (June 9).

For the work to commence, the rain needs to completely stop, allowing the necessary machinery to be set up for processing dry and wet waste. M/s D.H. Patel Hardik Bhikhabhai Khunt, a Surat-based company, has secured the Rs. 59 crore tender to clear the waste systematically and scientifically.

Speaking to the Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu, who is also the Deputy Commissioner (Development), stated that the company has brought the required machinery to be installed at the Plant for processing and segregating waste.

“The company has also completed the civil works needed to set up the Treatment Plant, but the rain has hampered the process. Unless the rains stop, the machinery cannot be erected, and waste processing cannot start,” she explained.

The machinery is essential to separate compost, soil, metal, and plastic from the waste, facilitating the recycling of materials that are fit for reuse. A significant amount of plastic waste will be used in cement production, she added.

An estimated 450 to 500 tonnes of solid waste is generated in the city daily, but only 250 tonnes are being disposed of, leaving the remaining 250 tonnes to add to the mounds of waste at the Sewage Farm over the last 20 years.

Old Kesare Waste Plant row

Meanwhile, fresh waste continues to be dumped at the Vidyaranyapuram Plant as residents of Kesare have objected to the dumping of waste at the Old Kesare Solid Waste Treatment Plant.

Last week, vehicles heading to the Kesare Plant to dump waste were turned back by angry residents. Members of the Janaspandana Hitarakshana Samithi, along with many residents, halted over 25 vehicles carrying garbage to the Solid Waste Treatment Plant, forcing them to return.

Taking the protests seriously, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to secure Police protection to dump the fresh waste generated in the city.

“Mysuru city has a population of 14 lakh within the Outer Ring Road and the city generates 450 to 500 tonnes of solid waste every day. If the residents object to a Plant that treats their waste, then it becomes difficult for the MCC to ensure that the waste is processed,” Sindhu said.

“The Kesare Plant is operational and can handle 200 tonnes of waste per day. We will take Police protection for vehicles carrying waste in the wake of the residents’ protests. Additionally, the Rayanakere Waste Treatment Plant is expected to start soon and will be able to process 150 tonnes of waste per day,” she informed.