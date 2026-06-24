Excise Dept. cracks down on city’s ‘BYOB’ culture 

June 24, 2026

120 bars, restaurants, pubs, food joints raided; 35 cases booked

Mysuru: The Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on the growing ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ or ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ (BYOB) culture at restaurants and food joints along Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), registering 35 cases so far.During a series of raids, officials found that several dhabas, military hotels and restaurants were not only permitting customers to bring their own liquor but were also allegedly selling liquor illegally on their premises.

The enforcement drive gathered momentum following the June 15 fire accident at a restobar in Dattagalli that claimed two lives and left six others injured. Since then, Excise officials have inspected about 120 bars, restaurants, pubs and food joints across the city.

Officials said the cases booked during the raids will be examined by the Excise Deputy Commissioner, who is expected to initiate penalty proceedings wherever violations are established.

Acting on directions from the State Excise Commissioner, four special teams have been conducting inspections and submitting reports to the Excise Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru Urban. A comprehensive report on the findings is likely to be submitted to the Excise Commissioner in Bengaluru within the next few days.

MRP liquor shop sealed

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has sealed a liquor outlet in Lashkar Mohalla following complaints that it was charging customers above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) despite advertising liquor sales at MRP.

Acting on public complaints, Excise officials inspected the shop and found the allegations to be prima facie true. Based on the inspection report and subsequent directions from senior officials, the outlet was sealed.