A.B. Vajpayee remembered on his 96th birth anniversary

December 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Felicitation to pourakarmikas, progressive farmers, distribution of sweaters to roadside vendors and sanctioning of loan to small vendors marked the 96th birth anniversary celebrations of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee by City BJP Unit here this morning.

Various units of BJP celebrated Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in different way. The farmer’s wing celebrated by honouring five progressive farmers; Vajyapee Fans Association distributed tailoring machine to five women; traders wing distributed 100 sweaters to road-side vendors in front of Chikka Gadiyara; Beneficiaries Cell disbursed micro finance sanction letters to petty vendors; Minority Cell members cleaned a road near Meena Bazaar; Chamaraja Unit members cleaned the Gokulam Burial Ground in which MLA L.Nagendra participated; Yuva Morcha members cleaned Gau Shala in Pinjrapole; OBC unit members cleaned park; SC/ST Morcha unit felicitated five pourakarmikas; Krishnaraja BJP unit members felicitated five persons. MLA S.A. Ramdas was present

At the main function, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, City BJP Unit President V. Srivatsa and City BJP In-charge M.V. Ravishankar paid rich tributes to Vajpayee for his contribution to the nation such as the Golden Quadrilateral project linking North, West, East and South. He was a source of inspiration to many leaders including the incumbent PM Narendra Modi. Today, PM has announced direct transfer of Rs.2,000 to each of 9 crore farmers as part of ‘Kisan Sanman’ scheme, he said.

Vishwanath also spoke on the qualities of Vajpayee and termed him as an ‘Ajatashathru’ (a man who has no enemies).