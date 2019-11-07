A chain of goodness does exist

November 7, 2019

By N.K.A. Ballal, Retd. Sr. Vice-President, ITDC

A small story: A man walking on the road in a small town found a piece of paper stuck to an electric pole. The paper had a small note written on it. So curious to know what was written, he went closer and read the contents. The note read, “I am a poor woman and have lost 100 rupees, somewhere around here. Anyone finds it please would be grateful if you can arrange to have it delivered to me at my residence. Due to poor eyesight, I can hardly see, so please help.”

The man followed the address and to his surprise found a dilapidated hut with a very old and frail lady sitting outside. As she heard the sound of footsteps approaching, the lady who looked frail and weak asked, “Who is it?” The man replied, “As I was walking on the road nearby I found 100 rupees note lying there and then I saw your note with your address on the electric pole. So I have come to give your money back to you.”

Hearing this, the lady began to weep and she said, “Sir, nearly 40 to 50 people have come from the morning to give my 100 rupees note after reading the message tied to the electric pole. Trust me, I did not write that note. I cannot read or write, cannot see properly hence how can I write a note ?”

It is ok, said the man, take this money and get something for yourself. As he was about to leave, the woman said, “Sir, please tear the note when you pass by that electric pole.” As the man walked back he wondered as to who could have written the note which moved him so much that he made an effort to find out the address and gave the lady the money too. And as she had told him, she would have definitely told all the 40 people who had come to give her the money, to tear the note, but nobody did it.

The man mentally thanked the person who had taken the trouble to write that note and thought to himself that if someone truly wants to help someone in need and makes an attempt, so many more would come forth to join this chain of kindness and make a positive difference. It just takes one person’s genuine will to help and then there is always a way.

As the man was walking back, feeling happy, another man approached him and asked him the way to the lady’s house saying, “Sir, I found a 100 rupee note belonging to the lady. Want to return it. Can you help me with this address?” The man gave the directions and went away smiling to himself.

