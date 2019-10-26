A Click worth a Prize…
News

A Click worth a Prize…

October 26, 2019

Mysuru:  Two photojournalists from city have bagged top honours in the recently held State-level Photography Competition organised as part of 65th Wildlife Week Celebrations by Nagarahole National Park Office authorities. 

Photojournalist M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) bagged first prizes in Herbivorous (Picture of a Running Elephant), Emotional (Tiger quenching its Thirst) and Birds (Serpent Eagle) categories.

Running Elephant

Two others Gajendra and Chaitra bagged second and third place respectively in Herbivorous category. 

Black Leopard caught relaxing in the Forest by S.R. Madhusudhan.

In the Emotional category, S.R. Madhusudhan’s picture of a ‘Black Leopard relaxing in the Forest’ won the second prize while another photographer Chaya won third prize for the Bison captured by her. She also won second prize in Birds category. 

Balamurali secured first prize for ‘Group of Tigers’ in Carnivorous category. He was followed by Raghu (Tigress with Cubs) and Dr. Amar Kaushik in second and third place respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching