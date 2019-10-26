A Click worth a Prize…

October 26, 2019

Mysuru: Two photojournalists from city have bagged top honours in the recently held State-level Photography Competition organised as part of 65th Wildlife Week Celebrations by Nagarahole National Park Office authorities.

Photojournalist M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) bagged first prizes in Herbivorous (Picture of a Running Elephant), Emotional (Tiger quenching its Thirst) and Birds (Serpent Eagle) categories.

Running Elephant

Two others Gajendra and Chaitra bagged second and third place respectively in Herbivorous category.

Black Leopard caught relaxing in the Forest by S.R. Madhusudhan.

In the Emotional category, S.R. Madhusudhan’s picture of a ‘Black Leopard relaxing in the Forest’ won the second prize while another photographer Chaya won third prize for the Bison captured by her. She also won second prize in Birds category.

Balamurali secured first prize for ‘Group of Tigers’ in Carnivorous category. He was followed by Raghu (Tigress with Cubs) and Dr. Amar Kaushik in second and third place respectively.

