He stayed for 15 hours inside a 50-ft gorge; rescued

October 26, 2019

Siddapur (Kodagu): A man who had accidentally slipped and fallen into a 50-ft gorge at Kallukore village in Somwarpet taluk 15 hours ago was rescued by Fire Brigade personnel yesterday.

Manjunath of Hosur village in Polibetta was said to be returning home on Thursday evening on foot when he slipped and fell into the gorge. Caught amid bushes with water down, Manjunath was unable to climb up and began crying for help all through the night.

Yesterday morning a few villagers, on hearing the cries of Manjunath tried to retrieve him using ropes but to no avail. Hosur Gram Panchayat President Gopi Chinnappa alerted the Fire Brigade at Gonikoppal who rushed to the spot and rescued Manjunath after struggling for an hour. He was rushed to government hospital in Gonikoppal. Assistant Fire Officer Kalappa and staff Kiran, Manju, Patil and Chavan were lauded by the villagers.

