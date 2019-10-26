Police rescue two runaway boys, return them to parents in B’luru

October 26, 2019

Mysuru: Lashkar Police have rescued two runaway boys in city yesterday and safely sent the children back to their parents.

The Police found the two boys yesterday sitting at Sub-urban Bus stand here and enquired about them. It was learnt that the kids were residents of Peenya in Bengaluru and had left home on Oct.22 without informing their parents. They revealed that they went to Kunigal, then to Murudeshwar and had arrived in Mysuru yesterday.

The Police took the children to Lashkar Police Station and on checking up with Bengaluru Police, it was learnt that cases have been booked at Hebbur Police Station regarding missing of the two children.

Lashkar Police contacted the parents of the children in Bengaluru and handed over the kids to them.

