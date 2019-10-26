Government hikes honorarium for Anganwadi workers
News

Government hikes honorarium for Anganwadi workers

October 26, 2019

Bengaluru: As a Deepavali gift, the State Government on Friday hiked the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers with retrospective effect from October 2018. 

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle said that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be hiked by Rs.2,000, that of mini-Anganwadi workers by Rs.1,250 and that of helpers by Rs.1,000 a month.

The Finance Department has been asked to release the hiked amount totalling from Oct.2018 in one instalment. With the hike, the Government has met the long-standing demand of Anganwadi employees, she said  and added that 62,500 Anganwadi workers, 3,310 mini-Anganwadi workers and 62,000 helpers will benefit from the hike.

Referring to the collapse of several Anganwadi buildings due to the recent rains and floods, Shashikala said that the Finance Department will shortly release Rs.10 crore for repair of buildings. The Finance Department will also be appealed to release more funds for the purpose in later stages, she  pointed out and added that all Anganwadis will be upgraded giving them a hi-tech touch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching