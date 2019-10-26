Government hikes honorarium for Anganwadi workers

October 26, 2019

Bengaluru: As a Deepavali gift, the State Government on Friday hiked the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers with retrospective effect from October 2018.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle said that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be hiked by Rs.2,000, that of mini-Anganwadi workers by Rs.1,250 and that of helpers by Rs.1,000 a month.

The Finance Department has been asked to release the hiked amount totalling from Oct.2018 in one instalment. With the hike, the Government has met the long-standing demand of Anganwadi employees, she said and added that 62,500 Anganwadi workers, 3,310 mini-Anganwadi workers and 62,000 helpers will benefit from the hike.

Referring to the collapse of several Anganwadi buildings due to the recent rains and floods, Shashikala said that the Finance Department will shortly release Rs.10 crore for repair of buildings. The Finance Department will also be appealed to release more funds for the purpose in later stages, she pointed out and added that all Anganwadis will be upgraded giving them a hi-tech touch.

