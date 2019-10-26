District Minister visits flood-hit areas in Periyapatna

October 26, 2019

Periyapatna: After a brief gap, District Minister V. Somanna resumed his tour of flood-affected areas in the district by visiting a few villages in Periyapatna taluk this morning.

The Minister inspected Koppa, Mullina Muthusoge, Avarthi and Doddahosur villages which were among the worst affected villages in the taluk.

Somanna directed the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials to construct a high-level bridge at Muthina Mullasoge and at Doddahosur, so as to connect both the villages by the shortest route with Koppa that is located on Mysuru-Madikeri Highway. All the four villages are located along the Cauvery basin and are prone to flooding whenever there is heavy rainfall.

The Minister took the officials to task for improper management of floods in the taluk and asked them to be fully prepared to meet any emergencies.

MP Pratap Simha, Periyapatna MLA K.Mahadev, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer Vinod, Tahsildar Shwetha and other officials accompanied the Minister.

