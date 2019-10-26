MCC to renew licence of only those shops that sport Kannada Boards
News

MCC to renew licence of only those shops that sport Kannada Boards

October 26, 2019

Mysuru:  As part of its plans to promote more  usage of Kannada in shops, business establishments and other commercial  enterprises, the MCC has decided to renew the licence of only such shops that use Kannada in their  business activities.

This decision was taken at the District Kannada Jagruthi Committee meeting on full implementation of Kannada in administration, at the Old MCC Hall here yesterday, which was presided over by MCC  Additional Commissioner Shashikumar.

Shashikumar said that all commercial establishments, shops, State and Central Government offices located in the jurisdiction of the MCC should follow the three-language policy, according to which local language Kannada should first appear on the name board. Also, shops must  ensure use of Kannada in their activities. The Committee members will visit all establishments and offices to check whether Kannada is used as the administrative language, he said and added that the meeting passed a resolution that the trade licence of only those shops that use Kannada must be renewed.

The meeting also decided to visit shops, Malls, Commercial complexes and offices  in the Central Business District as well in other parts of the city, under the leadership of the Mayor and the Committee members, to check whether all of them have Kannada name boards  and are using Kannada in their businesses.

Kannada Jagruthi Committee members M.B. Vishwanath, Rajashekar Kadamba and M. Chandrashekar, MCC Assistant Commissioner Kumar Nayak, staff Kuberappa, Nagaraj and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching