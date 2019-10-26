MCC to renew licence of only those shops that sport Kannada Boards

October 26, 2019

Mysuru: As part of its plans to promote more usage of Kannada in shops, business establishments and other commercial enterprises, the MCC has decided to renew the licence of only such shops that use Kannada in their business activities.

This decision was taken at the District Kannada Jagruthi Committee meeting on full implementation of Kannada in administration, at the Old MCC Hall here yesterday, which was presided over by MCC Additional Commissioner Shashikumar.

Shashikumar said that all commercial establishments, shops, State and Central Government offices located in the jurisdiction of the MCC should follow the three-language policy, according to which local language Kannada should first appear on the name board. Also, shops must ensure use of Kannada in their activities. The Committee members will visit all establishments and offices to check whether Kannada is used as the administrative language, he said and added that the meeting passed a resolution that the trade licence of only those shops that use Kannada must be renewed.

The meeting also decided to visit shops, Malls, Commercial complexes and offices in the Central Business District as well in other parts of the city, under the leadership of the Mayor and the Committee members, to check whether all of them have Kannada name boards and are using Kannada in their businesses.

Kannada Jagruthi Committee members M.B. Vishwanath, Rajashekar Kadamba and M. Chandrashekar, MCC Assistant Commissioner Kumar Nayak, staff Kuberappa, Nagaraj and others were present.

