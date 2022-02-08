A pictorial ode to Mysuru…

February 8, 2022

Mysuru-born Dr. Lakshmi Krishnan, an Oral Pathologist by qualification with keen interest in cancer research and public health, currently works as Senior Clinical Research Scientist at Niramai Health Analytix in Bengaluru.

Having lived and studied in the Heritage City for many years and now moved out of the city, her fondness for hometown remains quite strong. Hence to give a form to this fondness, Dr. Lakshmi, who has always dabbled in art and signed her painting with the nickname Kruthi, started off an ambitious project titled ‘Mysuru Days with Kruthi.’

As she turned 37 in October 2021, she wanted to raise a toast to the city she was born by etching 37 of her nostalgic memories of Mysuru in colour with minute details.

Dr. Lakshmi Krishnan

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Lakshmi said that she is not formally trained in watercolour and has picked it up during the second lockdown.

Here we publish some of her paintings of Mysuru’s landmarks and most visited spots.

An alumnus of JSS Dental College, Mysuru, she did her schooling at Teresian, Siddarthanagar & JSS Public School in J.P. Nagar and PU from Marimallappa’s.

Daughter of N. Krishnan and Sumithra, residents of Gayathripuram, Lakshmi is married to Niranjan Joshi, a scientist.

Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace.

Vanaranga in Rangayana premises and Kindarijogi.

R.K. Narayan’s house with Frangipani flowers in bloom.

Rajkamal Theatre.

Illuminated ‘Suswagata’ (welcome) sign atop Chamundi Hill during Dasara as seen from Nanjangud Road.

Steps leading to Chamundi Hill.

An aerial view of Mysuru city from Chamundi Hill during sunset.

Picturesque Kukkarahalli Lake.

Lansdowne Building