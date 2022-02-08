Push-carts at corner junctions causing hindrance to motorists

February 8, 2022

Sir,

Of late we find an increase in number of push-cart vendors, dangerously positioned at the corner junctions of almost all main roads and cross roads. They do have a right to do the business, but it should not be by causing hindrance to the free movement of pedestrians and motorists.

When they occupy the junction corners, their prospective buyers seated on their two-wheelers, block the free movement of people and vehicles.

The authorities concerned should strictly instruct these vendors to position themselves far away from the corner junctions of main roads and crossroads.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 5.2.2022

