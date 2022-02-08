Push-carts at corner junctions causing hindrance to motorists
Voice of The Reader

Push-carts at corner junctions causing hindrance to motorists

February 8, 2022

Sir,

Of late we find an increase in number of push-cart vendors, dangerously positioned at the corner junctions of almost all main roads and cross roads. They do have a right to do the business, but it should not be by causing hindrance to the free movement of pedestrians and motorists.

When they occupy the junction corners, their prospective buyers seated on their two-wheelers, block the free movement of people and vehicles.

The authorities concerned should strictly instruct these vendors to position themselves far away from the corner junctions of main roads and crossroads. 

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 5.2.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching