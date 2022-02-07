A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar – 28.9.1929 to 6.2.2022: The Nightingale has stopped singing

February 7, 2022

By Dr. M.S. Natashekar

Lataji’s demise has created a big void in music industry. Due to COVID, in a span of 16 months, India lost 2 musical legends — Dr. S.P. Bala-subramanyam and Lata Mangeshkar. She was a “Kohinoor” and “Swar Samragni”. Known as “Melody Queen of India”, she was born to an orthodox Marathi Brahmin family. Father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a singer and his voice influenced Lataji to become a singer.

Started singing at the age of 12, Lataji acted in few Marathi films, her ultimate ambition was to become a singer and destiny made her a legendary singer. Lataji used to say “My father was a classical music singer and at home, we would hear music day and night”. When Lataji lost her father at a tender age of 13, the whole responsibility to support the family fell on her young shoulders as she was the eldest among her siblings.

During her illustrious career of 75 years, she has sung more than 25,000 songs, in 36 languages. The unforgettable Kannada song “Bellane Belagayithu” from film Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna portrayed her versatility. She was an ardent fan of singer K.L. Saigal and one of her dreams was to meet him personally, which remained unfulfilled. When she purchased a radio, the first news she heard was the death of K.L. Saigal and it is said that from that day onwards, she never listened to Radio. Cycling and photography were her hobbies and never to forget cricket.

During the struggling days as a singer, there were already established singers like Shamshad Begum, Suraiya and Noorjahan. But Lataji’s unique, soft melodious voice brought her stardom for the song “Ayega Anewala” from film Mahal released in 1949 under Khemchand Prakash’s music direction. The song became super hit and she became successful overnight. The song was a turning point in Lataji’s singing career. The same year, under R.K. Banner and Shankar-Jaikishan’s composition, “Barsaat” film songs established her as a promising singer (‘Hawa Mein Udta Jaye’and ‘Jiya Bekarar Hai’) Lataji’s respect and love for music is a form of worship. When she used to record a song, she’d leave her chappals at the studio door as one does when entering a temple. Who can forget the song “Ye Mere Watan Ke Logo” which brought tears in the eyes of Nehru. The Doyen of Hindustani Classical music Bade Gulam Ali Khan exclaimed “Lata Kabhi Besuri Hi Nahin Gaathi.”

She was the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London (1974). Received the first Film Fare award as best female playback singer for the song “Aaja Re Pardesi Main To Kab Se” from film Madhumati released in the year 1958.

Song “Rasik Balma” from film Chori Chori, “Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya” from film Anarkali, “Ye Zindagi Usikihai from film Mugal E Azam are some of her masterpieces.

Lataji respected all her co-singers. She had lamented saying “Rafi Jaisa Kalakaar baar baar janam nahin lete”. During her duet sessions, with Kishore Kumar, there used to be a lot of jokes and laughter from Kishore side. Lataji admonished him saying “Kishore da pehle gaana baad mein hasna”. She would always lovingly address Mukeshji as Mukesh Bhaiya.

Lataji has rendered her voice to all heroines of yesteryears as well as heroines of new generation, her voice being recorded by almost all music directors of all times. Some of her duets with Dr. SPB, Kumar Sanu, Udith Narayan and Sonu Nigam are super hits.

The best classical songs of Lataji were under the music direction of Madan Mohan known as the king of Ghazals (“Nainon Mein Badra Chhaye” from film Mera Saaya). She used to tie Rakhi to Madan Bhaiya without fail during Raksha Bandhan.

Lataji has bid good bye to millions of fans through her song “Sayonara” but we shall all chant “Aa Laut Ke Aaja Mere Meet.”

[An ENT Surgeon in Mysuru, Dr. M.S. Natashekar himself is a singer who has performed at various musical nights in city including the Geeth Gaatha Chal, the popular musical programme by doctors and their family]