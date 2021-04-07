‘A.V. Prakash was an outstanding artiste, Guru’

April 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Vidwan A.V. Prakash was an artiste to the core and a self-made man. Just by learning only the techniques of playing the flute from a teacher, he learnt like Ekalavya by his passion for music and hardwork and became an acclaimed flautist and a great Guru. He trained highest number of flautists ever due to his sincerity and commitment in teaching,” opined renowned violinist, Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy on the occasion of ‘Varshabdhi Sambhrama’ organised by Prakash Performing Arts Trust here recently in memory of late Vid. A.V. Prakash.

Two veena concerts by accomplished artistes, Vid. Balu Masti and Vid. Dr. S. Vijayaraghavan were arranged at the renovated auditorium of the Trust. Both the artistes exhibited their prowess and accomplishment in classical music drawing appreciation from the music lovers.

Well-known artistes, Vid. K.U. Jayachandra Rao and Vid. G.S. Ramanujan accompanied both the artistes on mridanga and ghata respectively.

Portraits of late A.K. Venkatanarayana, father of A.V. Prakash and a popular violinist and A.V. Prakash were unveiled on this occasion.