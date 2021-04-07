‘A.V. Prakash was an outstanding artiste, Guru’
News

‘A.V. Prakash was an outstanding artiste, Guru’

April 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Vidwan A.V. Prakash was an artiste to the core and a self-made man. Just by learning only the techniques of playing the flute from a teacher, he learnt like Ekalavya by his passion for music and hardwork and became an acclaimed flautist and a great Guru. He trained highest number of flautists ever due to his sincerity and commitment in teaching,” opined renowned violinist, Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy on the occasion of ‘Varshabdhi Sambhrama’ organised by Prakash Performing Arts Trust here recently in memory of late Vid. A.V. Prakash.

Two veena concerts by accomplished artistes, Vid. Balu Masti and Vid. Dr. S. Vijayaraghavan were arranged at the renovated auditorium of the Trust. Both the artistes exhibited their prowess and accomplishment in classical music drawing appreciation from the music lovers. 

Well-known artistes, Vid. K.U. Jayachandra Rao and Vid. G.S. Ramanujan accompanied both the artistes on mridanga and ghata respectively. 

Portraits of late A.K. Venkatanarayana, father of A.V. Prakash and a popular violinist and A.V. Prakash were unveiled on this occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching