World Health Day: PM Modi urges people to strictly follow Covid norms to fight pandemic
Coronavirus Update, News

World Health Day: PM Modi urges people to strictly follow Covid norms to fight pandemic

April 7, 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to fight the pandemic by strictly following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Taking to Twitter on the occasion of World Health Day, Modi said, ‘On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols.’

At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit, he added.

The Government of India, the Prime Minister said, is taking numerous measures, including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare.

‘India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19,’ he added.

In another tweet, Modi said, ‘WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It’s also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.’

His appeal comes against the backdrop of the country breaching the 1-lakh daily Covid tally twice this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching