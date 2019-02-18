Aadhaar mistakes: Data entry needs supervision
Sir,

With reference to the letter “Absence of staff with merit cause for problem with Aadhaar cards” (SOM dated Feb.15) let it be added that data entry is only a skill which needs proper supervision for correcting errors by a knowledgeable person with a good understanding of the procedure involved that has a reasonable grip on the language in which data is being entered.

A skilled worker picks up the nuances of the job at hand with experience only ! When outsourcing such activity, it is necessary to put under essential conditions the need for a reasonable grip on the language and also the software being used for entry.

School education is not imparting language even at a reasonably basic level. In addition, children, in the available environment, do not take to study with necessary seriousness, as promotion to the next class is assured.

A matriculate picks up a cheap course and learns typing on a computer, qualifies to be a data entry operator. It is these that cause the problems with everything involving data.

Moreover, a resource person with knowledge of the kind of data being entered must be available to help the citizens who provide the data needed.

– P.S. Kulashekhar, Mysuru, 16.2.2019

February 18, 2019

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Aadhaar mistakes: Data entry needs supervision”

  1. Concerned says:
    February 20, 2019 at 10:22 am

    UK vulnerable to Chinese interference, report says(www.bbc.com/news dated February 19, 2019)

    A report from the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said it would be “naive” and “irresponsible” to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to access the UK’s telecommunications system.

    The report, written by Charles Parton, a former British diplomat who spent most of his 30 year career working on China, said that if Huawei was allowed to participate in the rollout of the new 5G mobile networks it could install a “hidden backdoor”, giving the Chinese government access to the system.

    IS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT AWARE OF THIS?

Searching