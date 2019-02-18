Aadhaar mistakes: Data entry needs supervision

Sir,



With reference to the letter “Absence of staff with merit cause for problem with Aadhaar cards” (SOM dated Feb.15) let it be added that data entry is only a skill which needs proper supervision for correcting errors by a knowledgeable person with a good understanding of the procedure involved that has a reasonable grip on the language in which data is being entered.



A skilled worker picks up the nuances of the job at hand with experience only ! When outsourcing such activity, it is necessary to put under essential conditions the need for a reasonable grip on the language and also the software being used for entry.



School education is not imparting language even at a reasonably basic level. In addition, children, in the available environment, do not take to study with necessary seriousness, as promotion to the next class is assured.



A matriculate picks up a cheap course and learns typing on a computer, qualifies to be a data entry operator. It is these that cause the problems with everything involving data.



Moreover, a resource person with knowledge of the kind of data being entered must be available to help the citizens who provide the data needed.



– P.S. Kulashekhar, Mysuru, 16.2.2019

