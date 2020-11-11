Aadhaar updates: Beware of overcharging by computer centres and Common Service Centres

November 11, 2020

Sir,

Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP) wherein residents can themselves update their demographic details such as Name, Address, DoB, Gender, etc., from their home computer or from any computer centre.

However, some computer centres, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and cyber cafes are taking undue advantage of this facility and overcharging the residents. Residents have complained at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) that some of them are charging up to Rs. 800 – Rs.1000 for the updates.

Some of them are also providing fake certificates of Gazetted Officers and charging up to Rs. 5,000 per certificate, at times even when the certificate is not required.

Residents of Mysuru are advised not to go to such centres as they are not even sparing the poor people and looting their customers.

The details of charges are given below for the information of the residents:

Appointment: Free of charge. Nowadays appointment is not required as there is not much crowd at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras. The ASKs are open on all 7 days of the week.

New Enrolment: Free of charge.

Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU): Free of charge. MBU is required to be done when the individual crosses 5 and 15 years of age.

Biometric Update: Rs. 100. Update of Fingerprints, Iris scan and Photo.

Demographic Update: Rs. 50. Update of Name, Address, DoB, Mobile No, e-mail id, Gender or Language.

Reorder Aadhaar Card: Rs. 50.

Order PVC Aadhaar Card: Rs. 50.

Enrolment Form: Free of charge.

Note: Do not speak to Security personnel, middlemen or any unauthorised persons for information about Aadhaar. Please contact the ASK at Saraswathipuram or Vijayanagar to obtain correct information.

All information is available from UIDAI Helpline No. 1947 or UIDAI website www.uidai.gov.in.

You may also contact the Centre Manager on Mob: 76075-15716 between 11 am – 4pm from Monday to Friday.

– Col. N.G. Krishna Prasad (Retd), Centre Manager, ASKs Vijayanagar & Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, 9.11.2020

