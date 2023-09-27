Act tough against fake news on social media: CM

September 27, 2023

Passing Out Parade of 37th batch of Probationary Dy.SPs held at KPA, Mysuru; Sneha Raj receives Overall Best Probationer trophy

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has categorically instructed the Police to act tough against those spreading fake news on social media. The CM addressed the gathering, after receiving the guard of honour, during the Passing Out Parade of the 37th batch of gazetted Probationary Dy.SPs of Civil and Excise Department, at the Parade Grounds of Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in the city last evening.

Referring to the spreading of fake news on social media that is going on unabated in the recent days, CM Siddharamiah said: “Those indulged in such acts on social media are disturbing the prevailing conditions in the society. Strict action should be taken against such persons, even though they enjoy political clout, as a society cannot witness any progress without peace. It is the responsibility of all to build a sustainable society. To ensure development, the law and order should be maintained. As you (Probationary Dy.SPs) are ready to serve the society after completing the training, you have to make honest efforts for the safety of the society and work towards paying back to the society.”

In a democratic set up, people assume significance, as they elect people’s representatives who form the Government, which in turn appoints Officers. Hence, both politicians and Officers should not forget that they are the servants of the people. One should be always alert in public life, especially Police who should be people friendly. They should give a patient hearing to people’s pain and show concern towards finding a solution to their grievances. By handling responsibilities with honesty within the ambit of law, we should earn the confidence of the people. All these qualities assume significance in public service, opined the CM.

Everybody has the right to live, without infringing upon others rights. Nobody should be the victim of atrocity and create a situation of snatching others rights. Police should not give room to such situations. Even earlier too and also now, inequality exists in the society, which may remain in the future too. Hence it is the duty of all to create an environment to live with dignity and respect, the CM said.

It is common to encounter challenging and difficult situations during Policing, and should act with patience even during such situations. It is only in 3.5 percent of caste atrocity cases that the accused are convicted, which should be taken seriously. If the guilty are not punished within the legal framework, they may repeat again, cautioned CM Siddharamaiah.

He also lauded KPA as a prestigious institute with the credit of preparing Officers irrespective of Police, Excise and Transport Department for public service. Apart from providing physical training, the Probationers will be imparted training in social responsibility.

Sneha Raj

Woman show: Sneha Raj, a native of Mysuru, who was serving as Excise Inspector for seven years and completed one-year foundation training as Probationary Dy.SP, emerged as the Overall Best Probationer, by bagging Home Minister’s trophy for ‘Best Probationer’, Home Minister’s trophy for ‘Best Woman Probationer’ and CM’s trophy for ‘Best Probationer’, followed by CM’s Sword, DG&IGP’s baton and cash prize sponsored by retired DG&IGP B.N. Garudachar.

Yashwanth Kumar, a BSc, MA holder from Saligrama taluk in the district, received the cup for Best in Rifle Firing. J. Hemanth Sharan of Bengaluru, who had served as a PSI for five years, won ‘Best Revolver Firing’ and ‘Assistant Director’s Cup’. K.Y. Ravikumar of Doddaballapur, who had served as a PSI for two years, received ‘DG&IGP Cup’ given for Best Outdoor Probationer.

Total Kannada: Of the total 20 Gazetted Probationers, three from Excise Department and 17 from Police have completed one-year foundation training. Among them, three are women, 16 are married and four unmarried candidates.

Chief Commander Sneha Raj, who led the Parade in Kannada, also offered the Guard of Honour in Kannada, that was the highlight of the Passing Out Parade.

Later, CM Siddharamaiah inspected the platoons in the open jeep and returned to the dais. The Police Band played National Anthem during the arrival of National Flag and Police Flag. Following this, KPA Director administered the oath to Probationers.

Later, a colourful Parade was taken out under the leadership of Chief Commander Sneha Raj, with the troupes led by Shivaraj K. Katakbhavi, K.Y. Ravikumar, J. Hemanth Sharan, Yeshwanth Kumar, B. Ashwini and S. Umarani.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, DGP (Training) Dr. P. Ravindranath, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Lokesh B. Jagalasar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, SP Seema Latkar, KPA Deputy Director N. Niranjan Raj Urs were present.