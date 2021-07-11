Acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Mysuru district

July 11, 2021

It is available in Private Hospitals but why not in Govt. facilities, asks citizens

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysureans are upset over the acute shortage of vaccine in city. They wanted to know when the Government of India would streamline the vaccine supply so that people could take it without any hassles. Experts say that taking vaccine was one and only method available at present to save themselves from Coronavirus. But it was not available anywhere as ‘no stock’ boards are put outside almost all vaccination centres in city and district. Officers give ‘parrot-like answer’ when enquire about the availability of vaccine. With no vaccine protection, they had to depend on maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and sanitising hands frequently.

Vaccination is done in 170-plus vaccination sites in the district which included 33 in city. However, most of the sites had put up ‘no stock’ board yesterday much to the disappointment of the vaccine takers. A few people were standing in a queue in front of J.P. Nagar Urban PHC since early morning. Later, they were informed that vaccination has been cancelled owing to vaccine shortage. “The Government is making people to run from one PHC to another PHC in search of vaccine. We do not get it even if we apply leave and stand in the queue. It is available only for influential,” said a citizen.

In Mysuru district, 7,922 persons have been vaccinated on Saturday of which 4,815 had taken the jab in Private Hospitals. As many as 2,673 people have been vaccinated in Mysuru city, 252 in Mysuru Rural and 182 in Periyapatna PHCs. Not a single vaccine has been given in T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, Hunsur, H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar taluks. Since many people cannot afford to pay money to get vaccinated in Private Hospitals, they have no option except waiting for the arrival of vaccine at the Govt. facilities to take it free.

Most of the ruralites have not taken the second dose due to its non-availability. They were worried about the effects on their body in case of further delay in getting the second dose.

The Government wants people in the age group of 18 to 44 years to take vaccine but no clear information has been available about its availability. They were angry with the Government for keeping the people under dark on vaccine availability.

When vaccine will be available?

The Government has given priority for vaccinating Frontline workers like doctors, nurses and health volunteers, senior citizens, people above 45 years of age and priority group. The vaccination of 18-plus years category was started with much pomp and gaiety but stopped abruptly due to vaccine shortage. The Government has promised free vaccination for all. But the biggest question here is, when the vaccine will be available?