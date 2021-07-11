MLA promises overall development of Bharath Nagar

July 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Steps will be taken for overall development of Bharath Nagar in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, said MLA G.T. Devegowda.

He said roads and drainages in Bharath Nagar on Mahadevapura Main Road have been built by Karnataka Slum Development Board. Rest of the works would be completed soon. Those who were living in huts would be given Ashraya Houses at Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. “I am aware of the garbage problem in this area and it will be cleared in one or two days. Containers will be kept where garbage is dumped. Works on pure drinking water unit and streetlight will start soon”, he added.

On the occasion, residents of Amruth Layout, Rajivnagar 3rd stage, submitted a memorandum to the MLA seeking addressing of their problems. Devegowda promised to provide basic amenities to the layout.

Former TP member Tammegowda, former GP President Manju and others were present.