MLA promises overall development of Bharath Nagar
News

MLA promises overall development of Bharath Nagar

July 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Steps will be taken for overall development of Bharath Nagar in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, said MLA G.T. Devegowda.

He said roads and drainages in Bharath Nagar on Mahadevapura Main Road have been built by Karnataka Slum Development Board. Rest of the works would be completed soon. Those who were living in huts would be given Ashraya Houses at Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. “I am aware of the garbage problem in this area and it will be cleared in one or two days. Containers will be kept where garbage is dumped. Works on pure drinking water unit and streetlight will start soon”, he added.

On the occasion, residents of Amruth Layout, Rajivnagar 3rd stage, submitted a memorandum to the MLA seeking addressing of their problems. Devegowda promised to provide basic amenities to the layout.

Former TP member Tammegowda, former GP President Manju and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching