ADC takes stock of preparations for Ashada Shukravara atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) B.R. Purnima has directed the officials to make all preparations for Ashada Shukravara (Ashada Fridays) beginning on July 5 to facilitate thousands of devotees who come to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill.

Presiding over the preliminary meeting held at the conference hall at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in city yesterday, she asked the officials to make arrangements to provide basic amenities for the devotees.

At the meeting, it was decided to install CCTVs from the statue of Mahishasura till the Temple premises, to avoid using publicity materials, to ensure providing adequate drinking water, deployment of Police personnel, paramedical staff, ambulance and illumination arrangements.

The first Ashada Shukravara falls on July 5 and the subsequent ones are on July 12, July.19 and the last one on July 26. Sri Chamndeshwari Ammanavara Vardhanti Utsava falls on July 24 this year.

As a large number of devotees are expected to throng the temple on these special days, the ADC has directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures in the interest of the devotees.

No private vehicles: Just like every year, this year too, entry of private vehicles is banned and a parking lot has been created near Lalitha Mahal Helipad from where KSRTC buses will provide free service to the devotees to the hilltop. The number of buses and trips will be decided based on the number of visitors to the hill.

She directed the officials to install barricades to control the rush and provide proper security atop the hill. Signboards will be errected for the devotees who climb the hill and precautionary measures will be taken by asking electricians to check the electrical works. Importance will be given to cleanliness and toilets, she added.

The prasadam which will be distributed to the devotees by private organisations apart from Dasoha Bhavan must be checked for quality and safety before distributing it to devotees.

All arrangements will be made at Dasoha Bhavan and see that every devotee gets prasadam, she said. The ADC also cautioned against the use of plastic and instructed officials to take necessary action against those who violate the rules.

Water-proof shamiyana for shade, drinking water arrangements, barricades for streamlining traffic, temporary lights, toilet facilities and separate parking facility for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the parking lots will be provided, she added.

Medical team: In order to prevent any untoward incidents, including chain-snatching and pick-pocket, CCTV cameras will be installed at various places atop the hill. Street lights will also be installed at vantage spots, such as Devikere and Mahishasura statue and along the routes.

The bulbs of existing street lights on the premise of the temple and at the vehicle parking lots must be repaired prior to the Ashada month. Wherever necessary, bulbs will be changed.

As a precautionary measure, ambulances and medical teams, equipped with necessary medicines, will be deployed atop the hill. Ambulances will be stationed near Nandi statue and at the helipad for easy access.

She directed the Police Officers and officials of other Departments to manage all four Ashada Shukravaras in a disciplined way.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer Prasad, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu, DC Office Protocol Tahsildar Naragund, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gajendra Prasad, Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar and officials of PWD, Kannada and Culture and KSRTC Dept. were present at the meeting.